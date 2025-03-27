BAE Systems names its best ship repair suppliers for 2024 Written by Nick Blenkey









BAE Systems recently recognized last year’s top suppliers to its U.S. maritime business during a Partner2Win supplier symposium in Jacksonville, Fla, at which the company recognized 87 suppliers that supported maintenance, modernization, and refit projects aboard U.S. Navy ships and commercial vessels.

BAE Systems’ Partner2Win program is a collaborative partnership between the company’s three shipyards in Jacksonville, Norfolk, Va, and San Diego, Calif., and a vast network of naval and commercial ship repair suppliers across the country.

Speaking at the event, Shipbuilders Council of America president Matt Paxton, a national advocate for large and small maritime businesses, told attendees that a notable pivot for the industry is coming into view.

“We are at a historic moment. Not since the 1970 Merchant Marine Act have we seen this level of attention on peace-time shipbuilding and ship repair in the United States,” said Paxton. “Our collective hope and advocacy aims to fundamentally reshape the industrial base for the better. We must better utilize our existing ship repair capacity. We must expand our ship repair opportunities. We must change the overall health and trajectory of the industry.”

“Last year, our three shipyards successfully completed numerous ship maintenance and modernization projects with the high-quality work performed by our strong team of large and small businesses,” said Paul Smith, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair. “Later this year, BAE Systems will commission a new 25,000 lifting ton shiplift and a four-acre land-level repair facility in Jacksonville. I look forward to the projects we will accomplish together with our new shiplift repair facility.”

The top ship repair supplier awards went to four companies:

2024 Subcontractor of the year: Allied United, a security and facility services company,

provides security at all three BAE Systems U.S. shipyards, which engage Navy and commercial vessels that require the highest level of security and confidentiality. Last year, the company helped to deliver expanded services more efficiently.

2024 Small Business supplier of the year: AMP United, a full-scale marine preservation company, successfully supported 14 major ship repair projects across the three shipyards last year. About 40% of the BAE Ship Repair business’ sales in 2024 were conducted with small businesses like AMP United.

2024 Maintenance, Repair and Operations supplier of the year: Airgas USA, a leading supplier of industrial gases and safety products, provided onsite support for welding rods and supplies to all three shipyards. Its work last year to track weld rods ensures that the company remains in compliance with government requirements.

2024 Safety, Health and Environmental supplier of the year: The 3M Company, a multinational conglomerate that operates in industrial, safety, consumer goods, and technology industries, hosted numerous demonstrations of safer technologies and techniques that helped increase shipyard safety.

A total of 48 gold, 27 silver, and 12 bronze awards were presented. The following companies were also recognized with Allied, AMP, Airgas, and 3M as stand-out award winners:

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair’s Small Business of the Year – TCI Mechanical of Atlantic Beach, Fla.;

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair’s Subcontractor of the Year – Advanced Marine Preservation, LLC of Jacksonville, Fla.;

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair’s Small Business of the Year – AMP United of Dover, N.H;

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair’s Subcontractor of the Year – Standard Calibration of Chesapeake, Va.;

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair’s Small Business of the Year – Standard Ship Repair of National City, Calif.; and

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair’s Subcontractor of the Year – California Marine Cleaning of Pompano Beach, Fla.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, and modernization services to the U.S. Navy’s fleet of combatant ships in their homeports; refit and hauling services for commercial and privately held vessels; and fabrication services for the submarine industrial base.

The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce; a large team of suppliers and subcontractors; seven dry docks and railways; and significant pier space and ship support services.