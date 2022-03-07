BAE San Diego Ship Repair wins $125.5 million Navy contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., a $125,517,541 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of fiscal 2022 docking selected restricted availability of the Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock USS Essex (LHD 2).

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $148,226,878.

The availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair work. Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by October 2023.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.