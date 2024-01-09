Ayten Yavuz named new GM for Chevron global marine products

Chevron has appointed Ayten Yavuz as the new general manager of its global marine products business. Yavuz was previously regional manager of Chevron marine products for North West Europe and the Americas. She joined the company in 1991 and brings a track record of success with notable positions held over three decades at Chevron.

In her new role, Yavuz will be responsible for charting the course towards profitable growth, innovation, and development in the marine business sector and will lead efforts aimed at bolstering Chevron’s commitment to participate in the marine industry’s lower carbon future.

“I am very proud and honored to lead Chevron’s global marine business at such an important and exciting time in the industry,” said Yavuz. “A key focus will be to explore pathways to support the marine sector’s decarbonization ambitions. As an integrated energy company, we have a responsibility to support customers into this new era and beyond. Together with Chevron’s renewable energy group, we are growing our presence in marine renewable fuels. Our energy transition strategy is to leverage our strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world. Chevron will continue to work with industry partners around R&D, demonstration, and deployment of emerging technologies to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector.”