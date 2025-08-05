Australia selects MHI’s Mogami class for its next gen frigates Written by Nick Blenkey









The Australian Government said today that it is accelerating the delivery of a larger and more lethal surface combatant fleet with the selection of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ upgraded Mogami class frigate as the preferred platform for the Royal Australian Navy’s future fleet of general purpose frigates.

It said that, following a rigorous and competitive tender process, the Mogami class frigate was assessed as best able to quickly meet the capability requirements and strategic needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

“The Government acknowledges the competitive, high-quality proposal submitted by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, and thanks them for their commitment and professionalism throughout this procurement process,” said the announcement.

The upgraded Mogami class frigate has a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, a 32 Cell Vertical Launch System, and is fitted with surface-to-air missiles and anti-ship missiles.

“The upgraded Mogami class frigate is the best option for our Navy, boosting its capability to put to sea,” said Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy. ‘“It will take our general purpose frigates from being able to fire 32 air defense missiles to 128 missiles, giving our sailors the cutting‑edge weapons and combat systems they need to prevail in an increasingly complex environment.’

Australia will now proceed with the next stage of the procurement process with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, with the aim of entering early into binding, commercial contracts with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the government of Japan in 2026.

The first three frigates will be built in Japan – with the first scheduled to be delivered to Australia in 2029 and operational in 2030.

“Successful consolidation of the Henderson precinct in Western Australia will enable the remainder of the build to be constructed locally, in line with the Albanese Government’s commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding,” said the announcement..

Australia’s new general purpose frigates will replace the Anzac-class frigates and will be equipped for undersea warfare and air defenfe.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) notes that the Australian government selected the upgraded Mogami-class frigate (4,800 ton type) as one of the candidates for Australia’s new general-purpose frigates, in November 2024.

MHI has been developing, designing, and constructing the Mogami-class frigate since 2018, and based on a proposal made in 2023, has been selected as the main contractor of the upgraded Mogami-class frigate (4,800-ton type) for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

“We believe that the decision made by the Australian government is based on its evaluation of our frigate’s proven performance, reliability, technology, and capabilities, multi-functionality suitable for various roles including anti-submarine, anti-aircraft, and anti-surface warfare, as well as reduced manpower requirements compared to conventional frigates, and scalability to easily enhance capabilities in the future,” says MHI.