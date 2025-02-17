Artemis teams with Seattle’s Delta Marine on U.S.-built eFoilers

Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Artemis Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Seattle super yacht builder Delta Marine Industries to manufacture eFoiler foiling ferries specifically for Washington’s Puget Sound.

Artemis Technologies says that it will work alongside Delta Marine to meet the growing demand for zero-emission ferries, including smaller vessels ideal for high-speed, short-haul routes. Washington State, with more ferries than any other region in the U.S., is under increasing pressure to transition to cleaner, more efficient models as public interest in sustainable transportation rises.

Artemis Technologies’ groundbreaking work in vessel electrification reached a key milestone in 2022 with the successful deployment of Pioneer of Belfast, the world’s first commercially coded electric foiling vessel.

The company now offers a portfolio of products that includes the 100% electric foiling ferry, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger and the Artemis EF-12 Escape, a luxury water taxi designed for commuters and luxury travel, launched at this year’s America’s Cup in Barcelona.

Both these models offer a scalable solution for modern, high-speed ferry services, including, says Artemis, routes operated by King County Water Taxi and Kitsap Transit. These vessels, optimized for efficiency and lower environmental impact, reflect the “mosquito fleet” style of smaller, more agile ferries that have recently been advocated as a practical solution to Puget Sound’s ferry congestion.

“Our collaboration with Delta Marine enables us to bring our market-leading eFoiler® technology to one of the busiest ferry hubs in the U.S.,” said David Tyler, co-founder of Artemis Technologies. “Washington State is ready for this shift to sustainable maritime transit, and we’re proud to offer real-world solutions that address the region’s pressing transportation challenges and environmental goals”.

Since establishing its North America operations in New York in August of last year, Artemis Technologies reports that it has seen significant interest from U.S. operators and stakeholders.

“Partnering with Artemis Technologies allows us to bring world-leading electrification and foiling expertise to our region,” said Delta Marine vice president Michelle Jones. “By building these ferries locally, we are supporting Washington’s clean energy objectives and fostering innovation in the U.S. maritime sector.”

Artemis says that Delta was the perfect partner for several reasons. Headquartered in Seattle for over 50 years, this Pacific Northwest shipbuilder has been a world leader in composite construction utilizing unconventional solutions, lightweight materials, and creative forms that are progressive in both design and utility. Delta’s journey began with building commercial fishing boats for Alaska’s formidable waters. It has since expanded to create some of the world’s most iconic megayachts.

“Sustainability is a top priority, particularly in our corner of the world,” said Jones. “As someone who has literally grown-up sailing on Washington State ferries, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Artemis to craft a model of efficient water transportation that pays tribute to the extraordinary nature around us. To employ our knowledge base as leaders in advanced lightweight composite construction for the good of the public and the natural world is a chance of a lifetime.”