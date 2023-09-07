Artemis launches all-electric EF-12 pilot

Belfast, Northern Ireland, based Artemis Technologies has taken its all-electric foiling craft technology into the pilot boat sector, unveiling the EF-12 pilot. Artemis first demonstrated its foiling technology on the water in June 2022 when it put its eFoiler foiling workboat through its paces in Belfast Harbor. Since then it has launched crew transfer vessel (CTV) and passenger ferry models.

With a top speed of 32 knots and a foiling range of 55 nautical miles, the latest 100% electric addition to the Artemis portfolio was developed following interest from pilot boat operators around the world. It has been designed to deliver market leading crew comfort and stability, while meeting the specific requirements unique to the challenges of pilotage operations. Artemis says that the vessel’s ability to actively stabilize its roll, pitch, and heave during the transfer of pilots greatly reduces the risks associated with this critical but potentially hazardous operation.

Development of the new vessel was supported by the U.K. Department for Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), with Artemis Technologies working closely in partnership with Belfast Harbor on a feasibility study of the potential of the Artemis eFoiler technology to decarbonize global pilot boat operations.

The company is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing team that competed in the America’s Cup, of which its founder, two-time Olympic champion Dr Iain Percy OBE, is a four-time veteran.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the Artemis EF-12 Pilot to the maritime industry,” said Dr. Percy. “This innovative vessel is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and efficiency in maritime transportation. We believe the Artemis eFoiler pilot boat will set new standards for pilotage operations globally. ​

“During the 8-month feasibility study we undertook real world data collection and analysis of Belfast Harbor’s pilot operations allowing us to understand typical pilot vessel duty cycles and operational requirements. An exact virtual copy of Belfast Harbor’s existing pilot vessel was created and input into our digital twin toolchain allowing a virtual study comparing the Artemis EF-12 Pilot design against this real-world operational pilot vessel.

“Belfast Harbor stakeholders were involved throughout the whole process and validated the findings of the study through virtual design assessments, reviews of results, and virtual trials driving the EF-12 Pilot in our full-motion platform simulator.

“Analysis of the data collected during our research and testing has indicated that the Artemis EF-12 Pilot will deliver significant cost savings over the expected lifespan of a vessel, prevent the release of CO2 missions, and reduce the relative motions between pilot vessel and ship during pilot transfer, when compared to the current vessels working in this sector of the ports industry.

“The feasibility study allowed us to thoroughly examine the operation of our pilot boats, encompassing aspects such as fuel consumption, service and maintenance costs, and the environmental impact,” said Jamie Faulkner, Deputy Harbor Master at Belfast Harbor. “It also enabled me to spend time on Artemis’ prototype vessel, Pioneer of Belfast. While it was a great experience to be gliding through the port at 25 knots with virtually no wake, what was most important for us was the reduction in both noise and vibration, as well as improved stability at sea. It’s been great to have the opportunity to collaborate closely with the team at Artemis Technologies, they have grasped the essential elements of pilot boat operations, when working on the design of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot.”

EF-12 pilot specifications HERE