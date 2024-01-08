American Maritime Partnership announces new leadership team

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the voice of the U.S. domestic maritime industry, has elected a new leadership team, with AWO’s Jennifer Carpenter taking the helm as president and, in doing so, becoming the first woman to lead the organization. She is joined by vice president Sara Fuentes and James “Jim” Weakley ,who will serve the dual role of secretary and treasurer. Elected officers will hold their positions for a two-year term.

“AMP plays a pivotal role in championing the strength and vitality of our domestic maritime industry, and I am proud to continue to drive our industry forward into the future,” said Carpenter. “This industry is led by 650,000 American men and women who are committed to ensuring a reliable supply chain, reducing our dependence on China, dredging new channels for trade, building next-generation vessels, constructing the next great American energy industry, and supporting our military in times of war.”

Carpenter has been fighting for the men and women of America’s inland waterways for over 33 years at the American Waterways Operators (AWO). She has worked collaboratively with hundreds of industry stakeholders, the United States Coast Guard, and members of Congress to support the nation’s tugboat, towboat and barge industry. She will continue to serve as AWO president and CEO, a position she has held since December 2019.

Sara Fuentes

Sara Fuentes, who was previously secretary and treasurer of the AMP, will expand on that role to support the coalition’s government affairs outreach. She will continue to serve as vice president of the Transportation Institute. She also serves as a leader with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the Navy League of the United States and the Propeller Club – Port of Washington D.C.

“I am honored to continue to work with the AMP team to promote a strong U.S.-built, owned and crewed fleet, which is integral to our national security and economic prosperity,” said Fuentes. “As we navigate 2024, I look forward to fostering collaboration, innovation, and a robust future for America as a whole through American Maritime.”

Jim Weakley

Jim Weakley, president of the Lake Carriers Association and a Coast Guard veteran, will join the AMP leadership team to bring his years of experience with “America’s Third Coast” to a national stage while continuing to advocate for the Great Lakes. He will continue to serve as president of the LCA, a post he has held since 2003.

“The Great Lakes alone move 90 million tons of cargo annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure and energy, thanks to critical laws like the Jones Act,” said Weakley. “For AMP, I will continue to focus on the improvement of our industry and join with my fellow AMP leaders to support American security and prosperity.”

AMP’s membership spans the United States and its territories and includes a broad representation of vessel owners and operators, shipbuilders and repair yards, dredging and marine construction contractors, trade associations, pro-defense groups, and more. These diverse but allied interests all recognize that a strong domestic maritime industry is critical for American security, and is best supported by maintaining the Jones Act, which has strengthened the economic, homeland, and national security of the nation for more than a century