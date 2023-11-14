American Cruise Lines takes delivery of its second Coastal Cat

Guilford, Conn., headquartered American Cruise Lines reports that its second Coastal Cat, American Glory, has passed its sea trials with flying colors. American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding on-time as scheduled and it will start its inaugural cruise on November 28 from Maryland to Florida, where it will begin operating American’s new Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises from late December into the new year. In addition to the new Florida itinerary, American Glory will sail a slate of U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024.

American Glory is the newest ship in American’s ongoing series of 12 new Coastal Cats. The first vessel in the innovative new series, American Eagle, was delivered earlier this year. Additional Coastal Cats are already under construction, with the next two scheduled for delivery in 2024.

“American Glory furthers our commitment to building new small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, president & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “More importantly, it is our third new ship delivery this year, making it a solid demonstration of our expanded production capacity for the U.S. market.”

Introduced just a few months after series flagship, American Eagle, as well as a new riverboat, American Serenade, American Glory continues a trend that has seen American’s small ship fleet continue to grow year after year, featuring designs that offer unprecedented accommodations for small ships.

Accommodating just 100 guests, American Glory has four decks and showcases a new catamaran bow. The new small ship offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations, including spacious suites. The ship also offers a top deck that provides amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, a casual café, and a fitness center.