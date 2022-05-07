Alfa-Laval joins the Methanol Institute

As more shipowners see green methanol as a path to decarbonization, Alfa Laval has joined the Methanol Institute. The company’s marine methanol solutions include its FCM (fuel conditioning module) for methanol low-flashpoint supply system (LFSS). This has now been proven in over 100,000 hours of operation. Additionally, the company has received the industry’s first approval in principle (AIP) for firing boilers with methanol.

Because methanol changes the energy balance on board, Alfa Laval is also providing ways for vessels to become more energy efficient. One of these is the Alfa Laval E‑PowerPack, which converts waste heat into electricity by means of Organic Ranking Cycle (ORC) technology.

Meantime, at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center in Aalborg, Denmark, Alfa Laval and partners are pushing deeper into methanol handling, methanol combustion and fuel cell technologies.

“We are confident in our capacity to bring safe, reliable and economically viable solutions to the shipping industry, thanks to successful collaborations and extensive testing,” says Sameer Kalra, president of Alfa Laval’s marine division. “Joining the Methanol Institute is a natural step in our journey, supporting our customers and partners towards sustainable shipping.”

Founded in 1989, the Methanol Institute serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies.

“The Methanol Institute is pleased to welcome Alfa Laval as a new member.” sas Gregory Dolan, CEO of the Methanol Institute. “Alfa Laval’s deep expertise and proven track record supplying the marine industry make their marine methanol solutions an important part of the way forward for the industry.”