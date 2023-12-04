ABS supports ECO on GHG and ESG reporting

ABS is working with leading OSV operator Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) on its decarbonization journey by providing greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting services.

ABS specialists have been working with the ECO team since 2022 providing a gap analysis for the ECO Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Framework.

This led to a full sustainability reporting project in 2023, where ABS supplied technical guidance on the GRI Framework, a comprehensive materiality assessment, report writing and graphic design. GRI was founded in Boston, Mass., in 1997. Its roots lie in the non-profit organizations CERES and the Tellus Institute, with involvement of the UN Environment Program. Its initial aim was to create the first accountability mechanism to ensure companies adhere to responsible environmental conduct principles, which was then broadened to include social, economic and governance issues.

In 2024, ABS and ECO intend to continue their collaboration with ABS providing additional technical reporting guidance.

“This iterative approach is a cornerstone of the ABS ESG service, assisting clients in developing the internal expertise to eventually perform the entire process independent of outside support. I am proud that ABS can use its technical expertise to support Edison Chouest’s sustainability goals,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS vice president, global sustainability.

“It’s ECO and ABS’s collective commitment to transparency and environmental and social stewardship that led us to collaborate with ABS on sustainability reports that set a new standard in corporate responsibility,” said Bryan Rousse, sustainability coordinator at ECO.