ABS names Patrick Ryan CTO

To support its continued development as a maritime technology leader, ABS has appointed Patrick Ryan as chief technology officer.

Ryan has served in the key executive leadership role of ABS senior vice president, global engineering and technology, since 2019. His appointment as CTO reflects the increasingly pivotal role of technology in the global energy transition.

“ABS’ technology and safety leadership is at the heart of the maritime energy transition. It is a time of rapid and dramatic change where ABS’ deep sector insight, built up over 160 years at the forefront of marine and offshore energy innovation, is key to supporting owners as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by digitalization and decarbonization,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS chairman, president and CEO. “Patrick’s leadership will ensure our world leading engineering and technology teams continue to build on their reputation for excellence and cutting-edge technology development and support. His appointment underscores how ABS is committed to continuing to lead the industry in the safe application of the technologies we will need to deliver net zero by 2050.”

As CTO, Ryan will serve as the lead technologist for the company, understanding broad industry trends and aligning innovations with ABS’ mission and client needs and will continue to lead and be responsible for ABS’ global engineering, technology research and development, digital class, engineering software organizations, Global Simulation Center and the Global Ship Systems Center.

Throughout his career as a naval architect, Ryan has always been focused on cutting edge technologies related to ships and shipbuilding. Prior to joining ABS, he held ship design, program management, and engineering leadership roles at Newport News Shipbuilding. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace and ocean engineering, and a master’s in ocean engineering.