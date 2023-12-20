New generation takes the reins at Exmar

One shipping dynasty that’s been much in the news this year, notably in the long-drawn battle for control of Euronav, has been Belgium’s Saverys family. Dynasties, of course, involve successions and the New Year will see a change in leadership at Antwerp-headquartered Exmar, where Carl-Antoine Saverys will become CEO on January 1, taking over from Francis Mottrie who will stay on board as COO.

Exmar, which is 81% owned by the Saverys family’s holding company SAVEREX, has a fleet of more than 40 gas carriers and floating gas terminals and is the world’s largest independent transporter of ammonia.

Carl-Antoine Saverys, who is the son of Exmar executive chairman Nicolas Saverys, comes to the CEO role after serving in key deputy roles in Exmar’s infrastructure department and subsequently its shipping department.

Joining him at the executive top level are newly appointed CFO, Hadrien Bown, and executive director infrastructure Jonathan Raes, who has been a member of the executive committee since 2018. Also remaining on the executive board will be Francis Mottrie, in his new role as COO and Jens Ismar, director shipping.

Exmar executive chairman Nicolas Saverys commented: “Francis led a full transition of the company since 2020 and managed Exmar towards great achievements, putting the company in an excellent position to tackle future opportunities with a strong balance sheet. I would like to express my thanks to Francis for his consistent guidance and leadership.

“As executive chairman I give my full support to my son Carl-Antoine and the team (Francis, Jens, Jonathan and Hadrien). Together they make an energetic executive team and we have full confidence in their ability to build and grow the company further. It’s an exciting time for Exmar.”

“It has been one of my core objectives to create an organization that values the development of talent,” said Francis Mottrie. “It’s an exciting change and I am very proud to hand over the wheel to Carl-Antoine. It’s a positive move for all stakeholders, our employees especially, and they have my full cooperation.”

Carl-Antoine Saverys stated: “With the upcoming global challenges, Exmar is perfectly positioned to play a major role in the further optimization of the energy value chain. The team will continue to grow Exmar as a key player in the transportation and transformation of gasses through state-of-the-art assets.”