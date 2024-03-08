New attack attempt underscores continuing Houthi threat

Despite the outrage expressed by shipping organizations over the lethal Houthi attack on the Barbados-flagged bulker True Confidence in which three seafarers died and others were seriously burned, the Iranian-backed terrorist group continues to target merchant vessels. Today brought news of a further attack attempt.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) today reported that it had been notified of an incident at 13.15 UTC in which the master a vessel 50 nautical miles south southeast of Yemen reported two explosions ahead of the ship. In a subsequent update, UKMTO cited the master as saying that the vessel had not been struck, had not suffered any collateral damage and that the vessel and crew are safe and are proceeding to the next port of call.

The attack came despite ongoing attempts by U.S. Central Command efforts to neutralize Houthi assets before they can threaten shipping. Yesterday, says CENTCOM, “between the hours of 3:35 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“Additionally, during this timeframe CENTCOM forces shot down three UAVs launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden.”

Thus far, the name of the vessel targeted today has not emerged. Interestingly, the Houthi’s military spokesman issued no statement claiming responsibility, with an Arabic language website that usually carries his statements quoting him as saying that “the date of the military statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces has been postponed until tomorrow morning, Saturday, in view of the urgent military developments in the theater of military operations.”

THREAT CIRCULAR

Following the attack on the True Confidence maritime risk analysis and security specialist has issued a new threat circular that includes an updated analysis of the situation and suggested mitigation measures to be taken by vessels planning Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Gulf voyages.