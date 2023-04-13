Fire safety: USCG in crackdown on small passenger vessels

Fortunately, there have been no recent incidents on the scale of the 2019 California dive boat fire that killed 34 people. Nonetheless, in a Marine Safety Information Bulletin issued April 6,(MSIB Number: 05-23), the Coast Guard says that, over the last 12 months, fires on several small passenger vessels (SPVs) have highlighted the need for a renewed focus on fire safety.

In response, the Coast Guard is initiating a new effort to address certain areas of concern. The present effort is two-fold: (1) A focused self-assessment by owners and operators of all small passenger vessels, and (2) a Coast Guard-led concentrated inspection campaign.

For the self-assessment, owners and operators of all small passenger vessels should conduct an assessment of each vessel, using a nine-point check list set out in the MSIB.

The Coast Guard’s concentrated inspection campaign will include additional inspections of some SPVs initially certificated prior to 1996 that carry 100 or more passengers. The focus of the inspection aligns with the check list and owners and operators are encouraged to conduct their self-evaluation prior to the Coast Guard’s scheduled attendance.