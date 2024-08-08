Ferry operators continue to embrace greener standards  

By Maura Keller, Marine Log correspondent

These days, just about everyone in the marine business is facing some kind of environmental challenge—from reducing emissions to understanding the ever-changing alternative fuel options. The industry is now focusing on proposed measures from environmentalists, government regulators, and customers to change their processes to better accommodate these earth-sensitive times.

Seamus Murphy, executive director of San Francisco Bay Ferry, said the company has committed to reducing its emissions beyond statutory regulations, and that has been the company’s guiding light in developing its Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program.

“We are subject to regulation by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which recently adopted new rules for commercial harbor craft. We’re working with the agency to go beyond the regulations and convert up to two-thirds of our fleet to zero-emission technology by 2035,” Murphy said. “We think this will help the industry mature and make zero-emission ferries more attainable across the nation and world. It’ll also reduce our operational costs long-term, allowing us to serve more people in more communities in the Bay Area.”

McAllister Towing in New York, N.Y., is also implementing operational strategies and has set a corporate goal to have at least one “low emissions” tug in each of its 12 operating locations (between Maine and Puerto Rico) by 2030.

A new “low emissions” ferry (seen here) will be joining McAllister’s fleet of ferries traveling between Bridgeport, Conn., and Port Jefferson, N.Y. (Credit: Jake Jacobson of The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Steamboat Company)

“Our newest tug will have Tier IV engines, producing nearly 7,000 hp.,” said Alessandra Tebaldi, executive vice president and general counsel at McAllister Towing. “Using these fuel-efficient tugs are absolutely vital to the Port of New York (and other locations) as we continue to assist larger commercial vessels through the port.”

In addition, a new “low emissions” ferry will also be joining McAllister’s fleet of ferries traveling between Bridgeport, Conn., and Port Jefferson, N.Y. As Tebaldi explained, this new ferry will not only be operating with lower emissions, but its operations will help reduce the emissions of nearly 500,000 vehicles transported each year; and the transportation of over one million passengers, that would have had to otherwise take road transport.

According to Richard J. Paine Jr., senior vice president, quality assurance and proposal management at the Hornblower Group, with its large footprint in California, the company is constantly monitoring CARB requirements.

“There are some interesting developments in the international market around sustainability and carbon reduction that we are watching play out as well,” Paine said.

Embracing Innovative Technologies

Companies within the marine industry are readily embracing technologies that will help them meet the newly established “green” standards.

For example, San Francisco Bay Ferry has determined that much of the existing and near-term expansion service can be provided with battery electric vessels using existing technology.

“What we need is to build the infrastructure and vessels in a way that maximizes service flexibility and reliability,” Murphy said. “We remain open to other technologies, especially when it comes to decarbonizing our longer distance routes.”

San Francisco Bay Ferry is first focusing on new battery electric ferries, and they expect the first to come online in 2026. They also have one class of vessels less than a decade old that will be good candidates for electric conversion. But the majority of the company’s zero-emission fleet will be new construction.

Michael Complita, principal in charge at Elliott Bay Design Group, said his company is exploring existing proven technologies as ships and boats are significant investments and a “green” alternative typically runs two times to three times the cost of a conventional diesel-powered boat.

“Most of our clients prefer not to be first or early adopters without some form of financial incentive,” Complita said. “On the other hand, we also have a few clients with unique drivers and incentives to explore and invest in the ‘bleeding edge.’”

When it comes to retrofitting, the practical reality is that most existing vessels are not good candidates for a variety of reasons. As Complita explained, new technologies tend to be much larger and heavier than conventional diesel which has the benefit of 100 years of optimization.

“Weight and space are the two biggest challenges for most retrofits. Also, alternative fuels for most emerging technologies are half the energy density of diesel,” he said. In other words, you need twice as much fuel to go the same distance. For most retrofits it is not feasible to increase the fuel capacity significantly, which means the modified vessel will only go half as far or perform half the work as it did before.

“A new design can more easily account for and address these constraints,” Complita said. “In some cases, we can also enhance functionality compared with the conventional approach beyond simply compensating for the differences.”

However, Peter Soles, marine operations and business development at Glosten, a full-service naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Seattle, Wash., said he’s seen a shift in focus on the part of many vessel operators—away from new construction and toward reinvestment into existing assets.

“Given the lack of maturity in both marine battery and alternative fuel technologies, as well as uncertainty in the current regulatory and economic climate, this is completely understandable,” Soles said.

As a company primarily operating in the small passenger vessel industry, the Hornblower Group does its best to reuse and refit existing equipment, if it makes sense. However, as the technology and opportunities continue to present themselves, they understand the value and commit to new construction in growing markets.

“We believe it is important to continue to explore solutions that protect the environment for a clean future,” Paine said. “We also understand that there are many challenges associated with meeting greener standards, from securing funding to material availability to labor and everything in between. The positive impact to the environment is something that we believe in and continue to support, but we also understand that as private operators some of the challenges can be daunting.”

Looking Ahead

It’s an exciting time in the zero-emission ferry industry. As Murphy explained, the collective of operators, shipbuilders, and government agencies focused on zero-emission maritime is highly collaborative and innovative.

“This is really a joint global movement toward decarbonizing the maritime industry, and we’re proud to be a part of it,” Murphy said.

Paine added that the Hornblower Group continues to see more options and businesses enter the industry to offer cleaner maritime solutions, from fuel to emission reductions to technology and monitoring systems.

“I anticipate that we will continue to see those cleaner technologies and fuel sources continue to the shape the marketplace,” Paine said. “As long as they continue to deliver on their promises of environmentally friendly solutions that don’t compromise the operators’ safety and performance or negatively impact the business’ bottom line, I think the industry and green movement will continue to progress.”