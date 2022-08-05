Three more Ukraine grain export ships depart port

News agency AFP reported today that three more bulkers had departed Ukraine carrying export cargoes of grain.

The three ships were yesterday given the green light to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, while a fourth ship was cleared to enter the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) which is managing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, agreed between the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, authorized the movements following the successful initial shipment of 26,000 tons of corn from Ukraine on the Sierra Leone-flagged bulker Razoni.

According to the Istanbul-based JCC, the three ships cleared to leave Ukraine today are:

The Polarnet, a 12,242 dwt Turkish-flagged general cargo ship anchored in Chornomorsk port, loaded with 12,000 metric tons of corn destined for Karasu in Türkiye;

The Maltese-flag bulker Rojen, also anchored in Chornomorsk, carrying a cargo of 13,041 tons of corn destined for Teesport, in the north of England; and

The Navistar, anchored in Odesa, carrying 33,000 tons of corn, bound for Ringaskiddy, Ireland.

FIRST IN-BOUND SHIP

The JCC said it had also authorized the movement, pending inspection, of the merchant vessel Fulmar S, inbound for Chornomorsk. Fulmar S was yesterday at anchorage at the JCC inspection area near northwest of Istanbul.

“The three outbound vessels are estimated to depart in the morning from their respective ports”, said the JCC. “Timings may be affected based on readiness, weather conditions or other unexpected circumstances. Inspection is expected to take place after arrival at the anchorage area in Turkish territorial waters.”

The JCC said that “drawing from lessons learnt during the first movement of M/V Razoni, the JCC has authorized this movement as a second ‘proof of concept,’ testing multi-ship operations in the corridor including an inbound ship. In addition, the corridor has been revised to allow for more efficient passage of ships while maintaining safety.”

The JCC acknowledged the need for commercial vessels which have been stranded in Ukrainian ports since February, to be allowed to depart to their “pre-defined destinations.”

“Their movement will free up valuable pier space for more inbound ships to come in and carry food to global markets in line with the Initiative,” it said.