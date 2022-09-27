Alfa Laval aims to produce the first plate heat exchanger made with fossil-free steel Written by Nick Blenkey









We’re a long way from seeing ships made with green steel, but ships’ equipment made with fossil-free steel may not be far away. With global steel production accounting for some 7% of the world’s carbon emissions, the pressure is on the steel industry to decarbonize. Taking a lead in this has been Swedish steel maker SSAB — and among its first maritime customers for its green steel will be Alfa Laval.

It has signed an agreement with SSAB to collaborate on the development and commercialization of the world’s first plate heat exchanger to be made using fossil-free steel. The goal is to have the first unit made with hydrogen-reduced steel ready for 2023. The collaboration is also an important step in Alfa Laval’s own journey to become carbon neutral by 2030 – the same time frame set by IMO for a 40% reduction in carbon emissions from shipping.

SSAB’s upcoming fossil-free steel made with HYBRIT technology will be a breakthrough for the industry as it transitions to more sustainable operations.

Using HYBRIT technology, SSAB aims to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. The result will be the world’s first fossil-free steelmaking technology, with virtually no carbon footprin

The impact of fossil-free steel will be significant in Alfa Laval marine plate heat exchangers, which can be found on countless vessels worldwide.

Alfa Laval’s heat exchanger portfolio – the industry’s widest – includes plate heat exchangers that are suitable for both traditional and alternative fuels. Used in applications from engine and lube oil cooling to LPG cargo condensing and fuel cells, they have innovative features designed to create an all-new level of reliability. Besides saving time and effort during maintenance, the design minimizes fouling and maximizes heat transfer capabilities, which ensures the highest possible energy efficiency with a very small footprint.

“Our marine plate heat exchangers are already key to decarbonizing on board, thanks to their superior level of energy efficiency,” says Peter Nielsen, president, Alfa Laval Marine Separation & Heat Transfer Equipment.

“Through our collaboration with SSAB, we will minimize their total carbon footprint. Manufactured with fossil-free steel, plate heat exchangers will be as smart in production as they are in operation,” saysMartin Lindqvist, president and CEO of SSAB. “We’re proud to welcome Alfa Laval as a partner and look forward to jointly exploring ways forward to mitigate climate change. With this collaboration we’re reaching new segments, and hopefully inspiring a whole new range of customers.”