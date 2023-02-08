TTB 2023: Panelists to discuss the tech shift as we move to lower emissions Written by Heather Ervin









On March 7-8 in Mobile, Ala., Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2023 will once again bring together owners, operators, naval architects, shipbuilders and more to discuss advances in technology and design, as well as methods of meeting environmental and economic goals.

On the morning of March 7, a panel made of up naval architects, a shipyard president, and tech companies will discuss how vessel owners and operators can embrace the technology shift as the industry moves toward zero- (or lower) emission operations.

The panel will also discuss how port and harbor infrastructure challenges impact the ability of marine operations to implement zero-emission technology and give updates on projects like the Hydrogen One and other vessels on the horizon.

Additional points that will be discussed include building a zero-emission vessel, what vessel owners need to know when working with a designer or shipyard as innovative equipment is used during construction, considerations needed when introducing a new building element or technology to a vessel, and more.

PANELISTS

Panelists include moderator Senior Naval Architect Josh Sebastian, vice president of operations for The Shearer Group; Lydia Benger, technical director for Elliott Bay Design Group; Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders Inc.; Kyle Taylor, engineering manager for e1 Marine (the tech company involved with the M/V Hydrogen One towboat); and Robert Galinski, vice president of sales and marketing for Kongsberg Maritime.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there last year.”

Registration is open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year. The final discount on registration ends February 17.

For information on TTB 2023 sponsorship opportunities, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or [email protected].

While sponsors continue to come in for the event, sponsoring companies as of the date of this story include:

Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings (Platinum); VPS Veritas (Platinum): ABB (Gold); Bergan Marine Systems (Gold); W&O Supply (Lunch – Gold); Conrad Shipyards (Silver); Schottel/elkon (Silver); ABS (Silver); Christie & Grey (Silver); GL Power (Silver); Kongsberg (Silver); RIX Industries (Silver); MER Equipment (Silver); mtu – A Rolls-Royce Solution (Silver); All American Paint & Supply Inc. (Silver); On Site Alignment (Silver); Crowley (Silver); Karl Senner (Silver); Vulkan Couplings (Silver); Allied Marine Crane (Silver); Acquity International (Bronze); Bristol Harbor Group (Bronze); DMT Marine Equipment (Bronze); Elliott Bay Design Group (Bronze); Austal USA (Bronze); JonRie (Bronze); Laborde Products (Bronze); MOPS (Bronze); Panolin (Bronze); Hockema Group (Bronze); Phoenix (Bronze); TNEMEC (Bronze); Rypos (Bronze); Tork Systems (Bronze); United Safety & Survivability Corporation / Fireboy – XinTex (Bronze); Sewart Supply (Bronze); Shift Clean Energy (Bronze); AccuTRANS (Bronze)