USMX names F. Paul De Maria its new CEO and chair

U.S. East and Gulf Coast port employers group USMX (United States Maritime Alliance) has selected F. Paul De Maria to be its CEO and chairman.

De Maria, who served as the organization’s chief negotiator in its latest master contract negotiations with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), replaces David F. Adam, who earlier this year retired from USMX after having served as its COO from 2011-13 and then as CEO and chairman.

A graduate of SUNY Maritime, Fort Schuyler, N.Y. with his USCG Third Mates license, De Maria comes to his new USMX role after a nearly three-decade career in the maritime industry. He joined USMX in 2012 as VP of labor relations and was later promoted in 2021 to executive vice president and COO. Prior to joining USMX, he was senior general manager at Ports America, where he oversaw the organization’s stevedoring operations from Maine to Texas.

Since the signing of the new master contract with ILA, De Maria has focused on structuring USMX to best support the immediate needs of implementing the new agreement as well as meet and respond to the evolving demands of the industry.

“There was a lot of uncertainty as to how we would align around a shared path forward that ensures our industry continues to grow and thrive,” said De Maria. “Now it is time to apply what we’ve learned through this challenge to strengthen our organization, ensuring we are equipped to oversee our current agreement and fully prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow.”