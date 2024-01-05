McAllister receives new Low Emission Class tractor tug

On the heels of its 160th anniversary this year, New York headquartered McAllister Towing received the M/V Grace McAllister tugboat from Maine shipyard, Washburn & Doughty. The tug is equipped with 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines powering twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units.

The Grace received a Low Emission Vessel class notation from ABS. Packed into its 93- by 38-foot hull producing 6,770 horsepower, the tugboat achieved over 85 metric tons during her bollard pull certification. Combining its eco-friendly CAT engines, with Markey winches on the bow and stern makes the American-made tug one of the most advanced and powerful shipdocking tractor tugs serving the Port of New York.

The Ava McAllister (left), Grace McAllister (middle), and Capt. Brian A. McAllister (right) at Port Elizabeth, N.J.

Combining its mariners and seasoned pilots with the latest in tugboat technology on the East Coast, the company has set the bar for services unlike any other. The Grace joins a fleet of certified Low Emission vessels, including the M/V Ava McAllister and the M/V Capt. Brian A. McAllister in New York.

The family-owned company operates a modern fleet of more than 60 tugs, barges, launches and ferries in over 13 locations along the U.S. East Coast from Portland, Maine, to San Juan, Puerto Rico.