Callan Marine names Maldonado VP of construction estimating

Galveston, Texas, headquartered dredging and marine construction contractor Callan Marine has appointed 25-year construction and maritime industry veteran Joey Maldonado as its new vice president of construction estimating.

A 1999 Wharton College graduate, Maldonado has worked for Kingsley Constructors, Keystone Contractors, Orion Marine Group, and Russell Marine, serving as both a project estimator and design engineer.

“We are very excited to welcome Joey to our Callan work family,” saidd Greg Harner, chief operating officer of Callan Marine. “I have known and worked with Joey for over 20 years on a variety of marine projects throughout the Gulf Coast Region. We are fortunate to have him grow within our organization. With his leadership and management talents, marine construction skills, and commitment to our vision and mission, there are many great things ahead.”