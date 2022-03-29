C-Job launches new cutter suction dredge series

Targeting the mid range of the cutter suction dredge (CSD) market, Netherlands based C-Job Naval Architects today launched a new CSD design series.

Showcasing its possibilities is an innovative new self-propelled concept design. The 34-inch self-propelled cutter suction dredge features a cutter power of 3,500 hp. and a total installed power of approximately 26,000 HP. The CSD includes two 6,300 hp. dredge pumps on deck and one 3,500 hp. submerged dredge pump on the cutter ladder enabling a maximum dredging depth of 95 feet.

The self-propelled CSD has a length of 296 feet, which can be extended to provide an increased swing width.

BOLD DESIGN

“The new CSD series is a bold design that brings industry leading performance in a dynamic modular package,” says Todd Allen, vice president of business development at C-Job. “With advanced features like motion compensation and a wide range of options it demonstrates the start of what is possible with the C-Job CSD series.”

The new CSD series presents solutions for mid-range cutter suction dredges, featuring a dredge discharge diameter of 20 to 40 inches and total installed power from any size up to 30,000 hp.

Thanks to the adaptive platform that underpins the series, says C-Job, shipowners can completely tailor the design to their desired operational profile while benefiting from a full range of design solutions. Options include self-propelled or stationary service, anchor boom system, barge loading system, motion compensation in the spud carrier system, Christmas tree system, and spud tilting system to name a few. In addition to standard fuel systems designs can also include renewable marine fuels such as methanol or a combination via dual-fuel propulsion.

PASSIONATE

“At C-Job, we are passionate about providing our client innovative solutions that meet all their needs and exceed their expectations.” says Allen. “Thanks to our independent position and our knowledge of CSDs and dredge equipment engineering, we are able to create designs that increase our clients’ competitive edge. Our new CSD series builds on proven technology to provide them with a perfect starting point, allowing them to realize a fully customized design in a fraction of the time.”