Damen unveils zero emissions Multi Cat 1908 Electric

Drawing on 25 years of experience with its versatile Multi Cat workhorse, Damen Shipyards Group today unveiled a zero-emission version of the vessel, the Multi Cat 1908 Electric at the Seawork trade show in Southampton, U.K.

The Multi Cat is a multi-purpose workboat designed for operations in both shallow and deeper waters. Over the years, Damen’s Multi Cats have gained a well-deserved reputation for reliability and efficiency. Now, the company has developed a fully electric version fit for the future.

Damen has designed the MuC 1908 E to operate inland, in harbor and along the coast, up to 20 nautical miles from shore, undertaking diverse tasks including pushing, towing, anchor handling, buoy recovery, surveying, bunker supply, waste/oil recovery and support duties.

Despite its innovative character, the vessel is based on a proven platform; the Damen Multi Cat 1908, a vessel that has demonstrated its capabilities during over 25 years of successful operation.

Damen has also developed considerable experience in the delivery of electric and hybrid vessels, including tugs and ferries, examples of which can be found operating throughout the world.

The MuC 1908 E is able to operate for up to twelve hours on a single charge, bringing a full day’s work comfortable into range. The batteries are, additionally, able to power the vessel for up to a decade following delivery.

The Multi Cat also benefits from Damen’s experience in digitalization and features Damen’s Triton connected vessel platform. From sensors located throughout the vessel, Triton collects data to put the operator in control. As well as providing a comprehensive overview of battery performance, Triton provides the means to optimize efficiency and conduct preventive maintenance.

In line with its philosophy of supporting its clients with tailored services packages throughout the lifecycle, Damen aims to go beyond the delivery of a vessel, taking on an integrator role. In the case of an electric vessel, this can include providing consultancy and advice, for example relating to the local electricity supply and the infrastructure require to work with it.

Additionally, Damen is able to provide additional equipment, for example the onshore charging infrastructure. The company also offers training for crews in order to familiarize them with the operation of an electric vessel.

Based on its practice of building its standard vessels in series and keeping them in stock to facilitate rapid delivery, Damen is planning to commence construction of the first MuC 1908 E in fourth quarter 2023 at its Hardinxveld shipyard in the Netherlands.

“With our commitment to increased maritime sustainability, we wanted to create a versatile workboat that could bring zero emissions performance to a wide range of operations, said Jeroen van Woerkum, commercial manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld. “A Multi Cat is the perfect vessel for this, thanks to its flexibility and versatility. Further to this, the MuC 1908 suggested itself for the task, having been so successful over the years. What we have done, is taken a proven platform, and combined it with the experience we have gained in recent years in electrification, to create an innovative vessel that has the potential to make a considerable impact on maritime emissions.”