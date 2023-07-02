Moran Towing orders two new 80 tonnes bollard pull harbor tugs Written by Nick Blenkey









New Canaan, Conn., headquartered Moran Towing Corporation has selected Master Boatbuilders to build two next-generation harbor tugs. Developed in cooperation with Vancouver, B.C., naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd., the RApport 2800, 80-tonnes-plus bollard pull, escort tugs, will have a length of 92 feet and breadth of 40 feet and will be equipped with Tier IV main engines meeting the latest EPA regulations.

Moran says this next class of tugs will be among the largest in it fleet and will bring more power to accommodate the larger, deeper draft vessels coming into ports along the U.S. Gulf and East Coast. It notes that the tugs’ innovative Robert Allan design gives the company the versatility to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers through the ability to modify and enhance the design for future tug builds.

The two newbuilds are set to be delivered within two years, expanding the number of tugs Moran has under construction from four to six, marking a significant milestone in its fleet enhancement program.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of these two new tugs, underscoring our pursuit of fleet enhancements,” said Ted Tregurtha, president, and CEO of Moran Towing Corporation.

“These tugs represent a leap forward in our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class maritime solutions,” said Sean Perreault, vice president of corporate engineering services at Moran. “Through our collaboration with Master Boat Builders and Robert Allan Ltd., we have leveraged our design expertise to create vessels that not only embody exceptional performance and compliance but also offer adaptability to cater to our customer’s ever-changing demands,” Sean Perreault, vice president of corporate engineering services, Moran Towing Corporation.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Moran on the design and construction of these two new Robert Allan designed tugs,” said Garrett Rice, president, Master Boat Builders Inc. “Moran is one of the most well-respected towing companies in the world, and we are honored to partner with them again

“Robert Allan Ltd. is honored to have been chosen by Moran Towing to design their next generation of harbor tug. In a highly collaborative design effort, the team of Robert Allan Ltd. and Moran Towing has created a tug that is at the forefront of sustainability and safety and one that will provide Moran’s clients with optimum value in a variety of towage operations,” said James Hyslop, director, project development principal, Robert Allan Ltd. “Designed to be simple, versatile, and efficient these new tugs will provide a solid backbone for Moran’s operations as they adapt to the ever-changing needs of the towing industry,”