Coast Guard cracks down on illegal charter boat activity Written by Nick Blenkey









It’s that time of year again and, as well as dealing with multiple cases of recreational boaters getting into dangerous situations, the Coast Guard is stepping up its efforts to crack down on illegal charter boat activity. Those operations can lead to heavy penalties and, as we reported at the time, one persistent operator in the Chicago area drew a one year prison term for his activities, back in June.

Any lesson that had to teach the illegal charter boat community hasn’t gotten through to the Destin, Fla., area where the USCG-led Gulf Coast Illegal Charter (GCIC) Task Force terminated multiple voyages between July 29-30, 2023.

Task force members, including Coast Guard Station Destin boarding team members, Coast Guard Sector Mobile Marine Investigators and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted multiple boardings on suspected illegal charter vessels.

On July 29, 2023, the task force detected an operator carrying 10 passengers aboard a pontoon vessel. Upon boarding, it was discovered that the vessel was not certificated by the Coast Guard. Additionally, the operator of the vessel was not properly licensed and failed to enroll in a chemical testing program. Afterwards, the task force boarded and terminated another voyage carrying 41 passengers including 11 children. Violations included failure to produce the Certificate of Inspection onboard and failure to carry a sufficient number of personal flotation devices.

The following day, the task force terminated three additional illegal charter voyages. Task force members discovered vessels exceeding passenger limitations, masters who were not properly credentialed, and vessels which were not inspected to ensure seaworthiness. Operators were determined to be operating illegally as they failed to provide a Certificate of Inspection while carrying more than six passengers for hire, failed to have a properly credentialed mariner in control while operating a small passenger vessel, and failed to comply with the requirements concerning chemical testing for marine operators.

The GCIC Task Force includes over 15 federal, state and local law enforcement partners across the Gulf Coast who specialize in investigating illegal charter activity and taking necessary law enforcement action. The task force remains active across Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi and has opened investigations into 20 illegal charter operators since March of this year.

“The Coast Guard, alongside our task force partners, is unwavering in our dedication to safeguarding the public and of our nation’s waterways,” said Capt. Ulysses Mullins, commander of Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “Our utmost priority is to combat this type of illegal activity due to the inherent safety risks posed. We assure you that the task force will persistently pursue and hold accountable those involved in such illegal operations. We strongly encourage the public to verify whether the operator possesses a Merchant Mariner Credential. If not, under no circumstances should you board that vessel.”

Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels may be subject to civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire operations. Charters that violate a Captain-of-the-Port Order may be subject to civil penalties of $111,000 per violation.

Some potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are:

Up to $9,086 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a chemical testing program.

Up to $5,661 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.

Up to $19,324 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.

Up to $14,149 for failure to have been issued a valid Stability Letter prior to placing vessel in service with more than six passengers for hire.

Mariners suspecting a passenger vessel is operating illegally should immediately contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile by VHF-Radio channel 16, by phone at (833) 668-8724 or email [email protected].