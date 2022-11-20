AAM wins CDFW order for 74 foot patrol vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has awarded Bellingham, Wash., based All American Marine Inc. (AAM) a contract for the construction of an aluminum catamaran patrol vessel. Measuring 74 foot long by 27.5 feet wide, the aluminum vessel is built to a Teknicraft design and is based on the Captain Murchison, which AAM delivered to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 2020

The semi-displacement catamaran hull for this vessel was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates a Teknicraft hull shape and is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer that is positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while conducting research missions. For the operator, one of the most valuable features of this vessel is the excellent fuel economy. With a 2,000-gallon total capacity, long-range performance was critical to the design process of this vessel.

CDFW vessel will feature Teknicraft rapid RHIB launch and retrieval system, integrated into the stern

A revolutionary feature of the design is the inclusion of the Teknicraft rapid RHIB launch and retrieval system. This feature, integrated into the stern of the vessel, will increase safety, and reduce the time and manpower required to deploy the vessels’ rigid hull inflatable boat. It will allow for deployment and retrieval in under one minute.

Additional vessel features include a complete advanced electronics package which contains a Flir M400 XR High resolution Thermal Imaging video with tracking to assist with patrol duties along the California coastline./

“We are excited to announce another contract for this innovative build at AAM,” said Ron Wille, president & COO of All American Marine. “Our key mission is to build the most technologically advanced vessels in the world, and we have already started working on this state-of-the-art patrol vessel. The custom Teknicraft rapid RHIB deployment system will be critical to the CDFW’s patrol and conservation efforts, and we are excited for them to utilize it in California Waters.”