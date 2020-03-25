VIDEO: ISWAN gives seafarers guidance on managing mental health during COVID-19 restrictions Written by Nick Blenkey









With seafarers unable to leave vessels for crew changes or unable to travel back to their home countries, the International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has launched a new video featuring counseling psychologist Dr. Kate Thompson.

She provides seafarers with advice on how they can cope in the current crisis., including dealing with anxieties about family and loved ones at home as the coronavirus spreads to labor supply countries.

Roger Harris, Executive Director of ISWAN, said “We are receiving a lot of calls on our SeafarerHelp helpline so we decided to produce this video to help allay some of the anxieties of seafarers onboard and ashore. We hope that the video will be shared widely around the world.”