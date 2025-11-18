Op-Ed: The key to revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding is modernization

By Brittany Ng, Vice President of Maritime, for Siemens Digital Industries Software

Brittany Ng

America’s commercial shipbuilding industry is at a pivotal moment. Global competition is fierce, our shipyards face aging infrastructure, and the maritime workforce is under pressure to adapt to new technologies. If the U.S. wants to secure its economic and national resilience, it must modernize shipyards with digital twin technology, advanced automation, and seamless coordination from design through delivery.

At the October APEC CEO Summit, Siemens Digital Industries Software and HD Hyundai, a global shipbuilding leader, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate this transformation. This partnership combines the Siemens Xcelerator platform, which features digital twin, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and product lifecycle management (PLM) with HD Hyundai’s deep expertise in shipyard automation and engineering. Together, we’re leading a once-in-a-generation modernization of America’s commercial shipbuilding industry.

Shipbuilding Is Strategic

Shipbuilding is more than an industry; it’s a strategic asset. Commercial shipyards support global trade, energy security, and supply chain resilience. Yet many U.S. yards still rely on fragmented processes and legacy systems that limit efficiency and competitiveness. At the same time, workforce shortages and cybersecurity risks threaten to slow progress.

By integrating advanced digital technologies with proven automation practices, maritime can create smarter, faster, and more resilient shipyard operations. This isn’t just about upgrading tools—this is about rethinking how ships are designed, built, and maintained throughout their lifecycle.

Software Enabling Shipbuilding

Imagine a shipyard where every vessel begins as a digital twin: a virtual model that allows engineers to validate requirements, optimize designs, run simulations, and plan manufacturing before a single dollar is spent on steel. This approach ensures the design is right the first time, reducing costly rework, shortening the overall design-build cycle, and improving quality across the board.

Model-based systems engineering (MBSE) integrates complex systems seamlessly—from propulsion to navigation—while PLM connects design, production, and supply chain data for full visibility and collaboration. Combined with HD Hyundai’s automation expertise, these technologies will streamline workflows, accelerate delivery, and make shipyards smarter and more resilient.

Cybersecurity is another critical pillar. As shipyards become more connected, protecting digital assets is non-negotiable. This approach aligns with U.S. policy goals for industrial resilience and secure supply chains, ensuring modernization strengthens national security.

Finally, transformation isn’t just about technology. It’s about people. Siemens and HD Hyundai jointly support training programs to build a digitally skilled maritime workforce. From engineers to operators, we’re investing in the talent that will drive this new era of shipbuilding.

Beyond U.S. Shores

This partnership isn’t limited to the U.S. Digital shipyard transformation has global implications, from allied nations under frameworks like AUKUS to commercial hubs worldwide. By establishing common standards and interoperable systems, we can enhance collaboration, improve efficiency, and reinforce maritime competitiveness across the board.

For the U.S., this is a chance to lead, not follow, in the next wave of industrial innovation. Modernized shipyards will strengthen our economy, support energy independence, and ensure that America remains a trusted partner in global trade and security.

Don’t Miss the Boat

Digital transformation isn’t optional. It’s the foundation for a resilient, competitive maritime industry. Partnerships like ours will ensure America’s shipyards are ready for the challenges of tomorrow. Modernization is no longer a question of “if”— it’s a question of “how fast.” The U.S. maritime industry must move decisively to secure its place in the next era of shipbuilding.