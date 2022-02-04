World’s first ammonia-ready ship delivered

The world’s first ship to be classed as ammonia-fuel ready, the ABS-classed, Greek-flagged Suezmax tanker Kriti Future, has been delivered to Maroussi, Greece, based Avin International Ltd.

The 274 meter long vessel was built by China’s New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Currently conventionally fueled, the ship complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future. The vessel also meets the ABS LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements.

“This vessel represents a milestone in the development of the maritime industry and a step forward in the readiness to utilize alternative marine fuels,” said Filippos Nikolatsopoulos, ABS Manager, Greece Business Development. “ABS’ alternative fuel ready suite of guidance and qualification programs is designed to give owners the flexibility they need and help prepare for a future in which alternative fuels such as ammonia take a bigger role

Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1 indicates the vessel conforms to the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels.

In October 2020, ABS published its sustainability whitepaper Ammonia as Marine Fuel evaluating the challenges in design and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels.