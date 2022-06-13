TECO 2030 launches hydrogen-powered tanker concept

Lysaker, Norway, headquartered hydrogen fuel cell developer TECO 2030 (OSE: TECO, OTCQX: TECFF) has partnered with Swedish tanker operator Ektank AB, Shell Shipping and Maritime, and DNV to unveil the Hy-Ekotank concept ship.

The concept would see the retrofit installation of fuel cells with compressed or liquid hydrogen storage on existing Ektank vessels. The solution is aimed at eliminating emissions in port and reducing up to 100% of GHG emissions on voyages.

According to TECO 2030, the ship could become a first mover in its shipping segment, contributing to the achievement of European Union climate ambitions. As part of the European Green Deal, the EU has committed to reducing GHG emissions by 55% by 2030, and a binding target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Under its “Fit for 55 package,” the EU is currently developing its climate, energy and transport-related legislation to align current laws with the 2030 and 2050 ambitions.

“We are pleased to contribute with our high-quality and energy-efficient vessels towards the development of zero-emission technologies to meet environmental demands and regulations,” says Jörgen Johnsson, CEO of Ektank AB. “We are delighted with how suitably our vessels fit into the concept of Hy-Ekotank which is aligned perfectly with our company’s environmental strategy.”

“We’re working with our customers and across sectors to accelerate the transition to Net-Zero Emissions,” says Stephen Brown, Technology Manager, Shell Shipping and Maritime. “This pioneering fuel cell concept will reduce carbon emissions in the maritime sector. We’ll continue to drive innovation to provide the cleaner energy that our customers needs.”

“We are humble to work on Hy-Ekotank with Ektank, Shell and DNV, as we believe these partners are a perfect match,” says Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030. “With a cargo owner, shipowner, classification society, and a fuel cell provider, we will show the world what hydrogen is capable of doing for the maritime shipping industry. Remember it is all about eliminating emissions, and increasing value-adding activities.”