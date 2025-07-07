Svanehøj unveils next-generation NCM marine engine room pumps

Danish marine pump specialist Svanehøj aims to optimize onboard liquid handling with a new compact and versatile marine engine room pump design. It says that, with a lower weight, fewer components, and just a single wear part, its new NCM pump will enhance efficiency, simplify system integration, and reduce operational complexity.

For decades, Svanehøj has designed and manufactured a broad portfolio of engine room pumps for the marine, naval, and offshore sectors, continuing the legacy of the Hamworthy Pumps brand. Now it has introduced a new monoblock pump design, the NCM engine room pump series, developed to enhance efficiency in operations onboard ships.

The NCM pump reduces weight by up to 15% compared to other engine room pumps on the market. Designed with fewer components, it is faster to assemble, disassemble, and maintain. A key innovation lies in its reduced wear parts. With only the mechanical seal subject to wear, the design ensures more consistent performance, fewer disruptions during operations, and a reduced need for spare parts.

“With the NCM pump series, we’re introducing the marine market’s lightest, most efficient, and most compact engine room pump,” says Morten Christian Larsen, managing director at Svanehoj Singapore. “By simplifying our design and product portfolio, we offer a range of engine room pumps with broader duty point spans that are highly competitive in terms of price, durability, and performanceA fundamental shift in mindset.”

Image: Svanehøj

The new pump’s lightweight, compact design and minimal maintenance requirements reduce the product’s overall environmental footprint while also improving working conditions for the crew onboard.

“This is much more than just another pump design,” says Larsen. “It represents a fundamental shift in mindset and a complete relaunch, simplifying and strengthening our entire marine pump program. Engine room pumps are critical to a ship’s efficiency and overall operation, and we firmly believe there is room in the market for a design that is fully optimized across the entire value chain, from manufacturing and installation to operation and maintenance.”

Once fully implemented, the new NCM engine room pump series will enable Svanehøj to cover the full range of up to 1,500 cubic meters in capacity and up to 12 bar pressure with just 16 pump variants, significantly reducing complexity in engine room planning.