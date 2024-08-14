Marlink adds Starlink data plans to its offerings

Maritime information and communications technology specialist Marlink has introduced flexible and customizable Starlink LEO internet plans as part of its hybrid network offerings.

The new connectivity plans cover a range from 10 GB to unlimited data. They enable customers to create and customize their own Starlink allowance packages depending on their specific business requirements, sharing data across remote sites and assets as demand changes.

The plans are part of Marlink’s hybrid network solutions, which combine the high throughput, low latency Starlink LEO service with guaranteed bandwidth VSAT and 4G/5G solutions. Data transfer and application performance can be optimized according to client priorities with networks managed on an end-to-end basis to provide resilient solutions.

Marlink is one of the largest provider of Starlink solutions in maritime and provides network solutions to one-third of the IMO shipping fleet. It says that, as demand for LEO solutions continues to increase. so does the need for flexible plans that meet the diverse demands of large and small customers.

To date, Marlink has noted 3,200 LEO terminals as being sold for integration within its hybrid networks or deployed standalone, supporting customers in remote and challenging environments. By providing its new plans as part of overall network solutions, Marlink can enable managed access to a full range of digital solutions to optimize each customer’s operations.

“Our customers operating in challenging and remote environments require a partner which can create flexible and innovative solutions that bring new possibilities to their operations,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO, Marlink. “The ability to create customized Starlink solutions that are seamlessly integrated into the Marlink hybrid network, enables customers to benefit from the blend of managed, optimized and secure connectivity.”