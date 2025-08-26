India opts for Everllence 175D engines to power 14 new fast patrol vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and the Indian Coast Guard have placed a record high-speed engine order that will see 42 Everllence 175D enginespower 14 fast patrol vessels (FPVs) currently under construction by the shipbuilder.

Each FPV will be powered three16V175D-MM high-speed engines. All are rated at 2,960 kW and scheduled for delivery from December 2025 to December 2027.

The FPVs will be equipped with waterjet propulsion systems and are designed to reach speeds exceeding 33 knots. They will be deployed for coastal surveillance, fisheries protection, search-and-rescue operations, and can also be used for military missions in times of crisis.

Ben Andres, head of sales at Everllence, said: “This project marks a major milestone for Everllence as we enter the Indian Coast Guard market – a highly strategic and demanding customer – and extend our long partnership with Mazagon Dock with another significant order. We are proud to be part of this collaboration, which not only strengthens our presence in the region but also highlights the trust placed in our 175D engine.”

Waldemar Wiesner, vice president, head of marine and PrimeServ Marine & Power, Middle-East/Africa at Everllence, said: “The Everllence175D proved to be the right technical choice for this project. Close collaboration with Mazagon Dock’s technical and commercial teams was key to securing this important contract. We are thankful to the Indian Coast Guard for its timely scrutiny of technical documents and technical clearance.”

The new order follows on the heels of another major Indian order that Everllence won in April 2025, that time from the Indian Navy when Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. ordered complete propulsion packages from Everllence for five newbuild Fleet Support Ships. Each scope of supply features 2 × 20V32/44CR engines.

About the Everllence 175D engine

Everllence developed the 175D engine range to supplement and complete its maritime sector product portfolio

Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimized for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel-consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels such as FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Esters) and HVO.