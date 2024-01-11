Boskalis “mega hopper” dredge will be first MAN 49/60 marine application

The 31,000 cubic meter capacity “mega hopper” trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) ordered at Royal IHC by Royal Boskalis last year will be powered by three MAN 49/60 engines. This is the first marine application of MAN Energy Solutions’ most powerful diesel engine.

The MAN 49/60 successfully passed its type approval test in March 2023 and features a high power-per-cylinder of 1,300 kW, reducing the number of installed cylinders necessary to meet customer power demands. While in this particular project six-cylinder engines are being applied, the L-type of the engine can accommodate up to 10 cylinders, which make it capable of propelling ships typically powered by V-engines. The 49/60 is also available in 12V and 14V variants.

Each engine will come have a MAN Low-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction (LP-SCR) exhaust-gas after-treatment system, ensuring IMO Tier III compliance.

The TSHD will be diesel-electric powered with two Azipods to allow vessel operation even at shallow draft. All major drives (thrusters, dredge pump, etc.) will be electrically driven and controlled by frequency converters, enabling each system to operate at optimal speed and power. The asymmetric load-sharing results in optimal load distribution over the diesel generating sets with low fuel-consumption and high maneuverability.

FUEL FLEXIBILITY

The BV-classed main diesel engines will be capable of running on either conventional fuels – like HFO and/or MDO/MGO – or on sustainable fuels, such as biodiesel (HVO and/or FAME). Additionally, the dual-fuel engines will also be delivered as (green) methanol-ready. Accordingly, the MAN 49/60 will always be capable of meeting NOx Tier III emission limits.

In close cooperation with Royal IHC and Boskalis , the engines have been fitted into an engine-room design similar to those used in previous Royal IHC dredger projects.

MAN 49/60

Lex Nijsen, vice president marine, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This entire project has special requirements in all aspects – it is absolutely a customized solution and a notable feather in our cap to have been selected as propulsion-system supplier for this unique dredge.”

Marita Krems, senior vice president, head of four-stroke marine & license, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This first order by a well-established customer in a demanding application is a significant next step towards becoming a widely applied marine engine. The 49/60 will help pave the decarbonization path towards meeting future legislation by its ability to switch to renewable fuels such as e-methanol and biofuels.”

Christian Kamm, sales manager marine Europe, MAN Energy Solutions; added: “The solution we are delivering is reliable, efficient, flexible and meets the highest emission standards. It combines green shipping of the future with innovative technologies to make shipping more environmentally friendly. This vessel marks a significant step in making Boskalis’ dredging fleet more sustainable.”