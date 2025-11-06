Accelleron and Hyundai Marine Solution partner up on digital solutions

Accelleron has signed an agreement with Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS), the aftermarket and digital division of shipbuilder HD Hyundai Group, to enter a strategic cooperation on digital solutions. Two Accelleron solutions will cover engine and turbocharger monitoring and optimization.

Under the partnership, the companies will seek closer integration and further efficiencies across digital tools. These include HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s ship management system, Integrated Smart Ship Solution ISS 2.0 and AI-based emissions monitoring solution OceanWise, and Accelleron’s engine performance optimization solution LOREKA360° Tekomar XPERT Engine and monitoring tool Turbo Insights.

Accelleron currently delivers LOREKA360° Tekomar XPERT Engine to around 100 vessels in Hyundai Marine Solution’s customer pool. Further licenses for Hyundai Heavy Industries vessels – including those already in service and those to be built – will be issued on Accelleron’s behalf by HMS, with the number expected to reach around 500 vessels in the near future. The solution assesses engine performance and delivers related advisory instantly on board the vessel.

Turbo Insights is Accelleron’s advanced digital analytics solution designed to transform raw operational data into actionable intelligence from the moment a turbocharger is installed. It enables shipowners and operators to verify performance during shop tests, sea trials, and throughout the warranty period and beyond. It can support sustainability goals and cost reduction efforts while enabling seamless integration with digital services such as LOREKA360° Tekomar XPERT Engine.

Hyundai’s ISS 2.0 is a state-of-the-art ship management system that collects real-time data from key onboard devices to provide analysis services as well as optimal navigation services. OceanWise is an AI-based vessel performance model that expands to emissions analysis and route optimization, leveraging operational voyage data without the need for onboard hardware.

Shailesh Shirsekar, head of global head of sales and operations, digital solutions at Acceleron, said: “With a customer pool comprising vessels built by one of the world’s leading shipbuilders, HMS is a strong partner in the delivery of Accelleron solutions. Working together, we will enable ship operators to make the most of both platforms, driving efficiency and cost improvements.”

Bong-jun Choi, head of HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s digital technology center, said: “Through this partnership, we will help ship owners and operators achieve a new level of operational efficiency not only for ships built at HD Hyundai but also ships in operation. We are confident that our strategic cooperation with Accelleron will create new opportunities for our customers.”