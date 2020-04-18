Ingalls awarded $108 million for LCS planning yard services

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., has been awarded a $107,976,103 modification to a previously-awarded Navy contract to exercise options for the accomplishment of the planning yard services for the littoral combat in-service ships.

Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (50%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (37%); San Diego, California (7%); and Jacksonville, Florida (6%).

The requirements under this contract include, but are not limited to: ship installation drawings development; ship change document updates; operating cycle integration program management; work integration package engineering; type commander response; ship configuration logistics support information system support; configuration data management; research engineering and modeling; provisioned items order; cost and feasibility studies; integrated planning yard material support; provisioning technical documentation; naval ships engineering drawing repository system input and data management; interface and coordination with regional maintenance centers and fleet entities; design alteration and modification development; review and tracing; managing related class ship selected record documents; and hull, mechanical and electrical engineering standardization efforts.

Work is expected to be complete by April 2021.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.