BAE San Diego wins $200 million Navy order

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $200,313,251 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer’s (LHD-4) docking and selected restricted availability.

Work includes a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Boxer.

The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity