St. Johns Ship Building wins spud barge order

Palatka, Fla.–based St. Johns Ship Building has secured a contract to build a 150 x 60 x 8 foot spud barge for Jacksonville, Fla.-headquartered Hal Jones Contractor, a division of Vecellio & Grogan,Inc.

St. Johns says that the contract expands the efficiencies realized from the continuity of similar barges already under construction at the shipyard.

Hal Jones Contractors specializes in heavy industrial bridge and marine construction for the public and private sectors in the southeastern U.S. and the spud barges will serve in its extensive fleet.

Designed for durability and versatility, thes will enhance Hal Jones Contractor’s ability to meet the demanding requirements of the marine and construction industries.

“We are excited to partner with Hal Jones Contractor as they expand their already impressive fleet of vessels,” said Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract continues our commitment to maintaining versatility in our shipbuilding skillsets.”

“Hal Jones Contractor is excited to continue our ongoing relationship with SJSB and expand our support beyond dry-docking maintenance, all while supporting our long-term business goals with the continued growth of our barge fleet,” said Vecellio & Grogan vice president Matt Farley.