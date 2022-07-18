Navy awards Conrad $34.8 million for two more YRBM barges

Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La. ,has been awarded a $34,872,992 modification to a previously awarded contract covering the detail design and construction of two additional Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft. Work will be performed in Amelia, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,872,992 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Conrad’s initial $18,988,990 contract for its first YRBM craft included options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $142,906,420. Today’s action exercises two of those options.

The Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad’s design incorporates functional spaces that allow the sailors to work, sleep, and eat comfortably.

Conrad expects to deliver the first YRBM barge to the Navy in late 2023. If the Navy exercises options for the additional barges, peak production is expected to occur from 2023 through 2025.