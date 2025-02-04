NASSCO-Bremerton wins $74.7M CVN 76 contract

General Dynamics NASSCO-Bremerton, Bremerton, Wash., has been awarded a $74,868,772 undefinitized contract action resulting in a cost-plus-incentive-fee/award-fee delivery order for the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA) in support of repair and alteration requirements.

The DPIA is used to complete all necessary updates, repairs, maintenance and similar work to ensure the CVN 76 mission ready.

The order stems from competitively-awarded private sector maintenance (PSM) contract N00024-19-D-4310. Funding in the amount of $74,868,772 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The work on CVN 76 will be performed in Bremerton, Wash., and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $74,868,772 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The PSM contract N00024-19-D-4310 was competitively awarded.

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity.