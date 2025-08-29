Hanwha Shipping places huge new order at Hanwha Philly Written by Nick Blenkey









Hard on the heels of placing a landmark order for an LNG carrier at Hanwha Philly Shipyard last month, Hanwha Shipping, has ordered another new LNG carrier — and 10 medium range (MR) oil and chemical tankers from the shipyard, with expected to be delivered by early 2029.

Hanwha Shipping, a U.S. subsidiary of Hanwha Ocean, says that not only is this the largest U.S. commercial vessel order in more than 20 years, but it is also the highest-value commercial order seen at U.S. shipyards. It did not disclose the value of the contract

Hanwha Shipping also exercised its option to order a second liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier, providing a key element in the U.S. expansion of LNG exports. It follows Hanwha Shipping’s announcement last month that it signed a contract for the first U.S.-ordered, export-market-viable LNG carrier in almost 50 years.

The MR vessels will be fitted to transport crude oil, refined petroleum, and chemical products. This will significantly expand the U.S. Jones Act fleet of U.S.-built, U.S.-owned, and U.S.-crewed vessels operating between U.S. ports. The new vessels will mark a significant addition to the U.S. defense industrial supply chain and help drive the capability of U.S. businesses to reach foreign export markets.

“We are able to order these U.S.-made MR tankers because of Hanwha’s investment in building a world-class shipyard in Philadelphia,” said Ryan Lynch, President & CEO of Houston-based Hanwha Shipping. “Hanwha has made a long-term commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology from Korea to the Hanwha Philly Shipyard that will create thousands of good, advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States and spearhead the revitalization of America’s maritime industrial base.”

As the only company in the world with significant shipbuilding operations in both Korea and the U.S., Hanwha plans to build next-generation MR tankers in the U.S. by transferring its advanced shipbuilding technologies, processes, and supply chains to Hanwha Philly Shipyard, enabling the latter to expand into globally competitive, next-generation shipbuilding.

The two LNG carriers will be used to safely to export U.S.-sourced LNG to U.S. trading partners and allies, They will be built via a joint construction model between Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Philly Shipyard,