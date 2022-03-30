Everett Ship Repair expands its capabilities

Everett, Wash., based Everett Ship Repair, LLC (ESR) has announced operational expansion plans that include the addition of a second floating dry dock and a crane barge.

The recently purchased dry dock is the Zidell 220, Everett Ship Repair is renaming it the Emerald Lifter, in tribute to Puget Sound also known as the Emerald Sea. The dry dock has a lifting capacity of 2,000 tons and working deck area of 220 feet x 62 feet. It will be relocated to the ESR facility at the Port of Everett, where it currently operates.

Currently ESR owns and operates the Faithful Servant, a 430 foot x 110 foot, 8,000-ton lift capacity dry dock. As part of its expansion plan, the shipyard will also bring in a 150-ton Link Belt LS518 lattice boom crawler crane with 150 foot boom. This will be positioned on a 180 foot x 49 ft foot barge that will service both dry docks.

WELL POSITIONED FOR ATB SERVICES

The combination of the two dry docks lends itself well to serving ATBs as the shipyard can now serve both tug and barge in the two dry docks simultaneously.

The Emerald Lifter will provide services to both the commercial and government market segments with a focus on tugboats, fishing vessels and other workboats. It will be in operation by early spring 2022 and immediately serve the dry dock needs of vessels on the U.S. West Coast.

ESR is owned by Ice Cap, LLC and is a sister company of Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland, Wash,

“The expansion of capacity at Everett Ship Repair allows us, in combination with Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, to provide unparalleled services to the marine industry in the Puget Sound and surrounding areas” said Gavin Higgins, CEO. “Our combined history goes back to the 1960s and carries a long legacy of ship construction and ship repair.”