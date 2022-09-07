Conrad awarded $17.2 million for fourth Navy YRBM barge

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., has been awarded a $17,297,440 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-22-C-2253 for the detail, design, and construction of one additional Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft.

Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,297,440 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Conrad Shipyard’s initial $18,988,990 contract for its first YRBM craft included options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $142,906,420. In July, NAVSEA exercised two of those options.

The YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad’s design incorporates functional spaces that allow the sailors to work, sleep, and eat comfortably.

The shipbuilder expects to deliver the first YRBM barge to the Navy in late 2023. If the Navy exercises options for the additional barges, peak production is expected to occur from 2023 through 2025.