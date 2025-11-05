Colonna’s Shipyard opens new Trades Training Building

Strengthening regional shipyard workforce development and local industry partnerships, Norfolk, Va.-based Colonna’s Shipyard Inc. (CSI) last week opened its new Trades Training Building. Marking a major investment in workforce development and regional industry innovation, the project is part of Colonna’s ongoing commitment to reinvest in its facilities and people, following more than $150 million in infrastructure and workforce investments since 2016.

The new 9,000-square-foot facility, located on the company’s Norfolk campus, will serve as a dedicated space for hands-on training, safety instruction, and skill development for current employees and future apprentices.

“This new trades training building isn’t just a structure — it’s a statement,” said Randall Crutchfield, chairman and CEO of Colonna’s Shipyard, “It’s a visible investment in the skilled men and women who power our shipyard, our community, and our nation’s industrial base. Each beam, door, and crane represent a promise — that American craftsmanship and maritime strength will continue to thrive right here at home.”

The state-of-the-art facility includes an aircraft hangar–style door, a 10-ton bridge crane, dual jib cranes, reinforced concrete flooring, and industrial ventilation and safety systems. It also integrates fiber optic connectivity and high-voltage power systems to support modern ship repair and fabrication training needs.

Local and national leaders joined Colonna’s leadership, employees, and apprentices for the Oct. 31 ribbon-cutting ceremony, underscoring the shipyard’s continued role in supporting regional economic growth and maritime readiness.

“Colonna’s Shipyard is instrumental to Hampton Roads’ ship repair industry, and I appreciate the many skilled trade workers here who play a vital role in our local maritime industrial base,” said U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R–Va.)