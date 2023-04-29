Boston Ship Repair wins $14.7 million T-AO 21 contract

Boston Ship Repair, Boston, Mass., has been awarded a $14,759,604 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C4015) for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/drydocking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201).

The contract includes a base period and four options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $15,853,866.

USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by the Military Sealift Command to support ships of the United States Navy.

Built by Avondale Shipyard and launched in 1994, Patuxent is the fifteenth ship of the Henry J. Kaiser class, and the first of three ships in the class of eighteen to be built with a double hull to meet the requirements of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90).

Work will be performed in Boston beginning July 14, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2023.

Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $14,759,604 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.