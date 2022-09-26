Austal Philippines uses ANTS to launch Molslinjen ferry

Austal Philippines has used a new vessel transportation system to successfully launch the largest ferry (by volume) thus far constructed by any Austal shipyard. The vessel, the 115-meter long high speed vehicle-passenger ferry Express 5 under construction for Molslinjen of Denmark, was securely transported onto Austal Philippines’ floating dock by a new, rail-based system called ANTS (Austal Nautical Transportation System).

ANTS features self-drive trollies with variable geometry to suit any hull configuration.

Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg said the successful launch of the company’s largest commercial ferry build utilising the new ANTS vessel transportation system, demonstrated both capability and innovation.

“The launch of Express 5 is a genuine milestone on a number of levels, as the largest ferry ever constructed by an Austal shipyard; and the first to be launched using our proprietary new vessel transport system,” said Gregg. “The Austal Nautical Transportation System (ANTS) allows us to move any large vessel safely, securely, and efficiently – monohull, catamaran or trimaran – at a fraction of the cost of traditional mobile transporters.

“Congratulations to the Austal Philippines team, who have not only successfully constructed and launched Express 5 but designed and developed a new vessel transport system to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance operations, for the benefit of our customer.

“Our congratulations also to Molslinjen, whom I know are just as excited as us to see this impressive new ferry in the water, with sea trials commencing soon.”

Austal Philippines President Wayne Murray said the launch of Express 5 demonstrated the ingenuity and dedication of the local team – and the shipyard’s capability to deliver large, world class ships, cost effectively.

“I am so proud of the Austal Philippines team who have constructed this impressive new high-speed ferry – the largest ever built by any Austal shipyard – and developed an innovative new transportation system that improves shipbuilding operations and reduces costs,” said Wayne Murray, president of Austal Philippines.

Express 5 has signature raked-bow designed by Austal

Express 5 has a capacity for 1,610 passengers, space for 450 cars (or 617 lane meters for trucks plus 257 cars) on two vehicle decks. With an an operating service speed of 37 knots, it is powered by an LNG-capable, medium-speed power plant.

On board, passenger faclities will include leather appointed reclining seats with USB ports, Wi-Fi, a full bistro and bar(s), a children’s play area and multiple audio-visual screens.

The sleek looking 115-meter catamaran was designed by the same Austal Australia team who developed the original, signature raked-bow hull for Molslinjen’s Express 4 (delivered in 2019); and includes Austal’s proprietary Motion Control and MARINELINK-Smart systems that help deliver a smoother journey for passengers and crew and a more efficient, better performing, ‘smart’ ship for operators.

Following final fit-out of the vessel alongside at Austal Philippines, Express 5 is scheduled for delivery early in the first quarter of 2023.