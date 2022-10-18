AAM starts construction of research vessel for Hawaii

All American Marine (AAM), Bellingham, Wash., has been awarded a contract to build a research vessel for the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and the University of Hawaii Foundation (UHF) on the behalf of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB). Construction of the 68.5 x 25 foot vessel is already underway at AAM’s shipyard on Bellingham Bay.

The research vessel features a semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull that was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, and will contain proven design elements found in the recently commissioned and successful research vessels Blue Manta and Shearwater built by AAM for BlueTide Puerto Rico and Duke University, respectively.

The vessel is being constructed to USCG standards for service in waters where the range to refuge is 150 nautical miles or less and will operate as a multipurpose research vessel in Hawaiian Waters and offshore on ocean routes with a crew of up to 12.

The new research vessel integrates the signature Teknicraft Design symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. Teknicraft’s innovative dynamic hydrofoil-assisted hull design has been shown to have impressive low-wake wash energy and fuel economy. The main foil action reduces the power needed to maintain service speed; therefore, fuel consumption and running costs are reduced significantly, while also further enhancing the softness of the ride, especially in choppy seas. Our unique hydrofoil system consists of the main foil spanning the tunnel at the keel, forward of the center of gravity position and two cantilever-type stern foils. The lift produced by the hydrofoil reduces the hull resistance, while increasing speed and load-bearing capability.

ADVANCED HULL

This advanced hull shape was custom designed using digital modeling and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis testing. The vessel’s design offers all passengers and crew a smooth ride and comfort, as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. For the operator, a valuable feature of the vessel is the excellent fuel economy, while also maintaining an estimated fully laden cruise speed of 22-24 knots and with a fuel-efficient minimum survey speed of 3 knots. With a fuel capacity of 1,800 gallons, this design will support a science team of eight on offshore missions and 22 students/crew on shorter day excursions.

The propulsion package includes two fixed pitch propellers, powered by twin Scania DI16, 082M, Tier 3 engines, rated at 800 mhp @ 2,100 RPM.

Onboard the vessel, scientists and crew have comfortable live-aboard quarters, large state-of-the-art wet and dry lab spaces, as well as a range of the latest oceanographic equipment in which to conduct a variety of missions. The vessel has been custom designed to support a diverse portfolio of science and outreach missions including advanced studies on marine megafauna, pelagic and coastal ecosystem research, oceanographic surveys, and K–12 learning experiences for up to 20 people.

“All American Marine remains committed to being on the leading edge of manufacturing techniques and an innovator in merging the latest technology into a functional and proven vessel,” said All American Marine President & COO Ron Wille. “We are delighted to have been chosen to build this vessel for the University of Hawaii. This vessel will expand U of H’s environmentally focused research activities and will aid them with their conservation efforts in the Pacific.”

“We are incredibly excited to be able to have a custom-built vessel for our environmentally driven research missions in and around the Hawaiian Islands,” said University of Hawaii researcher Carl Meyer, Ph.D, a Fellow of the Institute of Biology (U.K.). “All American Marine understood our mission and provided a new design to meet our mission specific needs. We are excited about the positive impacts this vessel will have for us including a substantial increase in the abilities of our programs.”