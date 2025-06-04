Conrad Shipyard wins $8.4M USACE deck barge contract

Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, Louisiana, has been awarded an $8,418,100 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of a steel-hulled deck barge. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

According to the Pentagon announcement of the deck barge contract, work will be performed in Memphis, Tennessee.

Estimated completion date is Dec. 10, 2025.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912EQ-25-C-A001).