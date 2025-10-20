New Abu Dhabi ferry duo Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhanna enter service Written by Nick Blenkey









Two new aluminum high-speed RoPax ferries, Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah. designed by Incat Crowther for Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center (ITC) have successfully completed sea trials and are now operating on a 42-kilometer route between Dalma Island and Jebel Dhannah on the UAE mainland.

The 56-meter Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah, built by Singapore-based Penguin International Limited at its Batam, Indonesia, shipyard can each transport up to 192 passengers and 25 vehicles at speeds of up to 39 knots. Each vessel has a spacious, air-conditioned passenger deck that provides comfortable seating for 185 passengers, space for an additional seven wheelchair passengers and two large viewing areas at the bow and stern.

Photo: Incat Crowther

With sleek catamaran hulls, Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah offer speed, stability and efficiency, and have been designed with comfort and accessibility in mind. Each vessel features a VIP room for eight passengers, two cafés, five bathrooms, and a playroom for children.

Ample luggage and cargo spaces have also been included throughout both the passenger and vehicle decks, which are connected via an onboard elevator.

Each vessel is powered by four MTU engines and propelled by Kamewa waterjets and have been designed specifically for extreme temperatures and sandy conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

The vehicle deck has been designed for operational efficiency and allows for quick roll-on and roll-off operations. The elevated wheelhouse provides each vessel’s captain with excellent lines of sight while the bridge deck also features a crew mess and bathrooms for the vessel’s ten crew.

Ed Dudson, Incat Crowther’s managing director, Europe said, “The successful entry into service of Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah is testament to the strong collaboration that defined this project. Our team of naval architects has worked closely with shipbuilder Penguin International throughout and we’re proud to see these vessels in operation.”