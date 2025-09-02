FERRIES 2025: Passenger tech and cybersecurity risks

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, taking place November 4–5, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J., across from Lower Manhattan will feature a panel discussion on “Passenger Tech, Shoreside Systems, and the Growing Cybersecurity Threat.”

The session will be moderated by Sabrina Brigance, CMIP, managing director, marine, Hylant, and will include the following panelists:

Morgan Mooney , CEO of San Juan Clipper and Captain, Fire Island Ferries

, CEO of San Juan Clipper and Captain, Fire Island Ferries Charlie Collins , Transportation Director, Bald Head Island Transportation Inc.

, Transportation Director, Bald Head Island Transportation Inc. Jon Figueroa , Senior Vice President, Ferries & Transport Operations, Hornblower Group

, Senior Vice President, Ferries & Transport Operations, Hornblower Group Nasi Peretz , President & Chief Technology Officer, Anchor Operating System

, President & Chief Technology Officer, Anchor Operating System J.T. Schlembach, Tech E&O Leader and Cyber Risk Advisor, Hylant

Addressing a Growing Risk

As ferry systems modernize with mobile ticketing, onboard Wi-Fi, cloud logistics, and connected terminal operations, they also become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. Such vulnerabilities can threaten not only day-to-day operations, but also passenger safety, financial stability, and public trust.

This panel will bring together experts from the cyber insurance, maritime cybersecurity, and ferry owner/operator communities to examine the current threat landscape and share practical mitigation strategies.

Topics and Takeaways

Attendees can expect insights into:

Real-world cyber threats currently targeting ferry systems

Key vulnerabilities, including SCADA systems, passenger data, and ticketing platforms

Cyber insurance structures, exclusions, and coverage gaps

Ransomware incidents in transit and maritime environments

Cloud vulnerabilities and data breach liabilities, especially for PII and payments

Practical, cost-effective cybersecurity controls for operations of any size

Case study lessons from operators who have experienced cyberattacks and recovery efforts

The discussion will also provide guidance on regulatory and legal responsibilities following a breach, and highlight simple but effective steps operators can take to strengthen cyber resilience both shoreside and onboard.

An Industry on Alert

The topic is especially timely: nearly two years ago, Washington State Ferries was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its website and mobile app, leaving passengers without access to critical travel information. While operations continued, the incident underscored the vulnerability of ferry systems to digital threats.

Now in its 38th year, Marine Log’s FERRIES Conference is recognized as North America’s premier event for the ferry industry, featuring real-world case studies, technology updates, and networking opportunities for owners, operators, suppliers, and policymakers. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

Top Reasons to Attend FERRIES 2025

Discover real-world case studies from innovative ferry projects across the globe;

Explore cutting-edge technologies, including hybrid, hydrogen, and electric propulsion;

Learn how to fund, launch, and scale next-generation ferry operations;

Connect with leaders in ferry operations, design, construction, and policy; and

Stay ahead of evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats, and safety requirements.

Register now to connect with industry experts and explore the innovations shaping the future of ferry operations.

Marine Log FERRIES 2025 sponsorship packages offer branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments, tabletop exhibits and more.

For more information, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or dharkey@sbpub.com.